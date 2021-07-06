Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,051 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Texas Pacific Land worth $31,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $96,473,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 698.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $40,343,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,593.00 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,568.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 284 shares of company stock worth $456,249. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.