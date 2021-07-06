Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,934 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

