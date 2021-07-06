Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.21 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5,337.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.