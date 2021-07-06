Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $27,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.39. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

