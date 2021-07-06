Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $29,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Radian Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Radian Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

