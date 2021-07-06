Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,511 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.76% of HNI worth $30,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HNI by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $18,693,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $11,547,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 172,584 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNI. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.