Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,169 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Bruker worth $29,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

