Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,045 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $30,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 375.91 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

