Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BKNIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

