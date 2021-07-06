Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Barclays by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

