Barclays PLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Innospec worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

IOSP opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $249,719.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,221.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

