Barclays PLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Barnes Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

