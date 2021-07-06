Barclays PLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.