Barclays PLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 211.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,768 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $195,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

TGI opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

