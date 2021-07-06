Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

NASDAQ BSET opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

