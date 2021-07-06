Baupost Group LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 2.1% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $265,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,871,000 after buying an additional 200,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,955. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

