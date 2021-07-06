Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.