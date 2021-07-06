BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE traded down $15.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.63. The company had a trading volume of 386,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.76. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total transaction of $164,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,485 shares of company stock worth $8,387,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.