Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 38,241 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 1,955.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVT opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

