Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Clovis Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

