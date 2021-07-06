Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 302 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

