Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

