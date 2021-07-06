Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Granite Construction by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Granite Construction by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GVA opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

