Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $5,982,988.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,186,360 shares in the company, valued at $57,918,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,471 shares of company stock worth $52,159,975 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.