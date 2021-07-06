Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on the stock.

Ceres Power stock traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,034 ($13.51). 811,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,449. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -169.51. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,626 ($21.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,059.21.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

