Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 3.4%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $46.86. 17,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,133,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.29.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

