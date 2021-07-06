Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Receives €49.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

BDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

BDT stock opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Friday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1-year high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $588.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.06.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

