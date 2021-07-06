BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $413.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

