Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Sells £97,033.04 in Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29).

Shares of Biffa stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 337 ($4.40). 446,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,173. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -24.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.14. Biffa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 343.50 ($4.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

