Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.49

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 133813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

BIREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

