Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005968 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $379.17 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048411 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00037281 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

