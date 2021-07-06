Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Tops $5.07 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00339078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00141661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00192679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.