Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $165.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00333772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00141836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00188257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.