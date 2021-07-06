BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Cap Reaches $78,350.97

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $78,350.97 and approximately $8.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,766,898 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

