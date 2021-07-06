BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 46,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 212,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,067,752. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.26. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

