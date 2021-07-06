BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,594 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.