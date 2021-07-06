BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $49,643.86. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604. Insiders own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBL opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.65. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

