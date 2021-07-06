BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.