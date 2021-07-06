BlackRock Inc. Buys 71,517 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of LifeVantage worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LifeVantage by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of LFVN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $99.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.