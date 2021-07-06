BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.90% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUSN opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

