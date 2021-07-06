Blocery (BLY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Blocery has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00958093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

