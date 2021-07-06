Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) vs. Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Financial Review

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 5.26 $14.78 million $2.02 13.42

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Saratoga Investment 25.63% 7.63% 3.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saratoga Investment 0 0 8 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.13%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $26.96, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Blue Owl Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

