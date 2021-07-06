Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.58

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.58 and last traded at C$42.18, with a volume of 61845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.80.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.56.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.