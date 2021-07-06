BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of BOK Financial worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

