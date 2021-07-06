BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003470 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $194,126.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.68 or 1.00154449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007823 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00064542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,693 coins and its circulating supply is 904,905 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

