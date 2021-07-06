Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.98.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 9,202,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.