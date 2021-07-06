Boson Protocol Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $578,991.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00393061 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003227 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014908 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.01334276 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

