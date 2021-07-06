Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,311 shares of company stock worth $10,441,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

