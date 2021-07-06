Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 161.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BOX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 394,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

BOX stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.