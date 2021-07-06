BP (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 924,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 10,080,664 shares.The stock last traded at $25.95 and had previously closed at $26.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in BP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

